Are C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.56, and it changed around -$0.76 or -5.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36B. AI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.33, offering almost -189.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.11% since then. We note from C3.ai Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

C3.ai Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. C3.ai Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.40 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.81% year-to-date, but still up 1.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is 2.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7 day(s).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

C3.ai Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.55 percent over the past six months and at a -6.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -214.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect C3.ai Inc. to make $66.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.26 million and $69.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.30%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 07.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.45% of C3.ai Inc. shares, and 45.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.00%. C3.ai Inc. stock is held by 305 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 9.04 million shares worth $113.57 million.

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC, with 8.24% or 8.65 million shares worth $108.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $30.11 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $26.72 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.