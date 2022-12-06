Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.67 million shares of the Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.36, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.90M. ANGH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.13, offering almost -1303.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.88% since then. We note from Anghami Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11080.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.82K.

Anghami Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ANGH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Anghami Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information

Instantly ANGH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.05 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.40% year-to-date, but still up 0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) is -5.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60780.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANGH is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -620.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -620.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ANGH Dividends

Anghami Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.47% of Anghami Inc. shares, and 17.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.35%. Anghami Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 29048.0 shares worth $0.14 million.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.10% or 27132.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6336.0 shares worth $29462.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held roughly 2004.0 shares worth around $9318.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.