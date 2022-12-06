An Analysis Of Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.17, and it changed around -$0.15 or -3.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $705.31M. VMEO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.76, offering almost -373.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.9% since then. We note from Vimeo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Instantly VMEO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.48 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.78% year-to-date, but still up 5.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is 6.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.06 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Vimeo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.65 percent over the past six months and at a -6,000.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $106.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Vimeo Inc. to make $106.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $100.09 million and $106.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.70%.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.79% of Vimeo Inc. shares, and 99.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.11%. Vimeo Inc. stock is held by 350 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.46% of the shares, which is about 14.85 million shares worth $89.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.64% or 13.56 million shares worth $81.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.46 million shares worth $38.89 million, making up 4.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 4.22 million shares worth around $23.46 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.