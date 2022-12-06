An Analysis Of Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.78, and it changed around $1.07 or 11.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.08B. DRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.70, offering almost -54.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.33% since then. We note from Leonardo DRS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 309.35K.

Leonardo DRS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DRS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) trade information

Instantly DRS has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.49 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.44% year-to-date, but still up 9.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) is -0.19% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRS is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) estimates and forecasts

Leonardo DRS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.20 percent over the past six months and at a -94.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.90%.

DRS Dividends

Leonardo DRS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)’s Major holders