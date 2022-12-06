Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.03 or 5.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.23M. AMAM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -1809.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.09K.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMAM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) trade information

Instantly AMAM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5800 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.24% year-to-date, but still up 8.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) is -31.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8360.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMAM is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -627.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ambrx Biopharma Inc. to make $1.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -301.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.70% per year for the next five years.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares, and 50.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.98%. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.99% of the shares, which is about 3.86 million shares worth $10.22 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.38% or 2.85 million shares worth $7.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $3.61 million, making up 3.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $3.35 million, which represents about 3.28% of the total shares outstanding.