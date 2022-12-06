agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 5.55 million shares of the agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.72, and it changed around -$0.41 or -2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.27B. AGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.36, offering almost -60.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.96% since then. We note from agilon health inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.37 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.37% year-to-date, but still up 8.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is -8.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGL is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -131.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

agilon health inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.36 percent over the past six months and at a 41.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $654.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect agilon health inc. to make $657.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.00%.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.12% of agilon health inc. shares, and 98.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.85%. agilon health inc. stock is held by 243 institutions, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 50.64% of the shares, which is about 205.95 million shares worth $4.5 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 10.60% or 43.1 million shares worth $940.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 13.11 million shares worth $286.29 million, making up 3.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 12.06 million shares worth around $301.88 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.