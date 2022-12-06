ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.4 million shares of the ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.24, and it changed around -$0.12 or -3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $612.91M. ADMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -7.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.89% since then. We note from ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

ADMA Biologics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ADMA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Instantly ADMA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.57% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 3.41 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.99%. We can see from the shorts that 25.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.56 day(s).

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

ADMA Biologics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 72.34 percent over the past six months and at a 35.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ADMA Biologics Inc. to make $35.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.40%.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.02% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, and 76.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.71%. ADMA Biologics Inc. stock is held by 165 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.41% of the shares, which is about 12.59 million shares worth $24.93 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 5.87% or 11.52 million shares worth $22.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.28 million shares worth $15.26 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.38 million shares worth around $10.66 million, which represents about 2.74% of the total shares outstanding.