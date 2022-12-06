A Business Review Of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.67 million shares of the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.27, and it changed around -$0.81 or -5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89B. AEO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.41, offering almost -86.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.05% since then. We note from American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.45 million.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AEO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Instantly AEO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.23 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.49% year-to-date, but still up 1.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 48.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEO is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.36 percent over the past six months and at a -62.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -69.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.21 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters Inc. to make $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.90%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 261.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -13.32% per year for the next five years.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 4.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.26% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, and 99.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.72%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock is held by 431 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.60% of the shares, which is about 21.72 million shares worth $242.87 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.33% or 19.34 million shares worth $216.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.49 million shares worth $111.81 million, making up 6.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 9.64 million shares worth around $108.49 million, which represents about 5.14% of the total shares outstanding.