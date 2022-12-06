1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $18.00 In 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.94 million shares of the 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.61, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.44B. ONEM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.45, offering almost -11.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.24% since then. We note from 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Instantly ONEM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.00 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.72% year-to-date, but still down -0.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is -0.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONEM is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

1Life Healthcare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 99.76 percent over the past six months and at a -19.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $272.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect 1Life Healthcare Inc. to make $284.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $125.72 million and $230.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 117.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.60%.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.07% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, and 82.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.74%. 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 274 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.70% of the shares, which is about 16.99 million shares worth $133.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.28% or 16.15 million shares worth $126.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.14 million shares worth $40.28 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.4 million shares worth around $34.52 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.