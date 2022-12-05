You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S).

In today’s recent session, 1.15 million shares of the SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.82, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.22B. S at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.97, offering almost -264.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.46% since then. We note from SentinelOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

SentinelOne Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended S as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SentinelOne Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.19 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.73% year-to-date, but still down -9.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is -29.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that S is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -237.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

SentinelOne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.18 percent over the past six months and at a 22.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -46.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 103.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect SentinelOne Inc. to make $124.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 89.80%.

SentinelOne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -118.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.44% per year for the next five years.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 31.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of SentinelOne Inc. shares, and 71.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.85%. SentinelOne Inc. stock is held by 317 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.84% of the shares, which is about 34.65 million shares worth $808.3 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 13.18% or 27.11 million shares worth $632.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.08 million shares worth $165.12 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held roughly 5.73 million shares worth around $146.37 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.