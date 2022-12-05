Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -778.69% Decline

In today’s recent session, 2.21 million shares of the Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $687.70M. YSG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.31, offering almost -89.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.03% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Yatsen Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YSG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Instantly YSG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.93% year-to-date, but still up 5.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is 12.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YSG is forecast to be at a low of $6.42 and a high of $10.72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -778.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -426.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Yatsen Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 121.95 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -33.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $141.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Yatsen Holding Limited to make $114.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $212.3 million and $123.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.80%.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 22.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.07% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares, and 25.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.44%. Yatsen Holding Limited stock is held by 50 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 34.94 million shares worth $42.28 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 3.05% or 13.13 million shares worth $15.89 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.14 million shares worth $5.01 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.9 million shares worth around $4.72 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.