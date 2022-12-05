Winc Inc. (AMEX: WBEV): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -97.39%

In today’s recent session, 22.13 million shares of the Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.17 or 84.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60M. WBEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.25, offering almost -2334.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Winc Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.06K.

Winc Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WBEV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Winc Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) trade information

Instantly WBEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 84.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5460 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.06% year-to-date, but still down -33.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) is -61.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 74060.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBEV is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -163.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Winc Inc. (WBEV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Winc Inc. to make $18.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.10%.

Winc Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -109.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

WBEV Dividends

Winc Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.12% of Winc Inc. shares, and 20.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.53%. Winc Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Deer Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.30% of the shares, which is about 1.63 million shares worth $2.53 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 0.34% or 45000.0 shares worth $69750.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 45000.0 shares worth $69750.0, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 16109.0 shares worth around $14369.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.