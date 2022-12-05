Why XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 94.64 million shares of the XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.45, and it changed around $1.48 or 14.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.90B. XPEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.92, offering almost -370.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.03% since then. We note from XPeng Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.74 million.

XPeng Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended XPEV as a Hold, whereas 26 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XPeng Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.88 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.25% year-to-date, but still up 61.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 73.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPEV is forecast to be at a low of $30.08 and a high of $234.56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1948.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -162.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

XPeng Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.23 percent over the past six months and at a -62.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect XPeng Inc. to make $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.19 billion and $1.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.00%.

XPeng Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.79% per year for the next five years.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of XPeng Inc. shares, and 34.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.88%. XPeng Inc. stock is held by 447 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 20.12 million shares worth $230.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.00% or 19.7 million shares worth $225.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.48 million shares worth $97.11 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 7.24 million shares worth around $82.95 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.