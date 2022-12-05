Why VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.43M. VBIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -500.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50. We note from VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.49K.

VBI Vaccines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VBIV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Instantly VBIV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6300 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.59% year-to-date, but still down -13.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is -24.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBIV is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -300.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

VBI Vaccines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.19 percent over the past six months and at a -25.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 521.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. to make $2.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $107k and $81k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,105.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2,492.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.70%.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, and 46.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.46%. VBI Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 20.26% of the shares, which is about 52.34 million shares worth $42.31 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.31% or 13.71 million shares worth $11.08 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.09 million shares worth $2.88 million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.46 million shares worth around $2.8 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.