Why GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.28, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.21M. GLYC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.43, offering almost -6.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.63% since then. We note from GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 351.71K.

GlycoMimetics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GLYC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GlycoMimetics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) trade information

Instantly GLYC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.49 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.03% year-to-date, but still up 11.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) is 223.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLYC is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -470.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) estimates and forecasts

GlycoMimetics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 224.18 percent over the past six months and at a 26.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -94.00%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.80%.

GLYC Dividends

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.56% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares, and 53.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.79%. GlycoMimetics Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 18.21% of the shares, which is about 9.54 million shares worth $21.81 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 17.34% or 9.09 million shares worth $20.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $2.23 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $1.33 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.