Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.27, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.02B. WB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.51, offering almost -124.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.41% since then. We note from Weibo Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Weibo Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended WB as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Weibo Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Instantly WB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.91 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.00% year-to-date, but still up 24.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is 33.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WB is forecast to be at a low of $12.20 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Weibo Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.86 percent over the past six months and at a -28.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $471.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Weibo Corporation to make $518.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $607.43 million and $616.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.90%. Weibo Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 35.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -8.84% per year for the next five years.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.12% of Weibo Corporation shares, and 43.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.78%. Weibo Corporation stock is held by 282 institutions, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.35% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $208.17 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 4.12% or 5.84 million shares worth $135.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $67.08 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $43.54 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.