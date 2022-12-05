Vapotherm Inc.’s (NYSE: VAPO) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.41 million shares of the Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) have been traded, and its beta is -0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around $0.1 or 5.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.09M. VAPO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.23, offering almost -1308.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.26% since then. We note from Vapotherm Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 520.66K.

Vapotherm Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VAPO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vapotherm Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) trade information

Instantly VAPO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7499 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.18% year-to-date, but still up 120.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is -23.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.88, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -95.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VAPO is forecast to be at a low of $0.75 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 41.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) estimates and forecasts

Vapotherm Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.41 percent over the past six months and at a -51.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -43.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Vapotherm Inc. to make $19.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.24 million and $21.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.70%. Vapotherm Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.60% per year for the next five years.

VAPO Dividends

Vapotherm Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.69% of Vapotherm Inc. shares, and 54.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.52%. Vapotherm Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Prescott General Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 2.56 million shares worth $4.3 million.

Crow’s Nest Holdings LP, with 6.11% or 1.63 million shares worth $2.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.76 million shares worth $1.28 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.