Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.32, and it changed around -$1.32 or -2.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.11B. TWLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $289.00, offering almost -510.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.36% since then. We note from Twilio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.02 million.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Instantly TWLO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.84 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is -27.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Twilio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.19 percent over the past six months and at a -84.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 28 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Twilio Inc. to make $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $842.74 million and $875.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.10%.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.70% of Twilio Inc. shares, and 85.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.99%. Twilio Inc. stock is held by 982 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.27% of the shares, which is about 16.18 million shares worth $775.2 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.93% or 10.34 million shares worth $495.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.07 million shares worth $242.89 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 4.52 million shares worth around $216.4 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.