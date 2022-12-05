Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Stock Forecast 2022: $7.06 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.17 or 15.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.39M. TOUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.50, offering almost -20.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.9% since then. We note from Tuniu Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 208.98K.

Tuniu Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TOUR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tuniu Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Instantly TOUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.84% year-to-date, but still up 47.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is 66.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOUR is forecast to be at a low of $7.06 and a high of $7.06. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -469.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -469.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tuniu Corporation to make $5.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -61.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.90%. Tuniu Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 90.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.01% per year for the next five years.

TOUR Dividends

Tuniu Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 17 and November 21.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tuniu Corporation shares, and 29.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.65%. Tuniu Corporation stock is held by 19 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.83% of the shares, which is about 4.51 million shares worth $4.74 million.

UBS Group AG, with 2.35% or 2.77 million shares worth $2.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 88047.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.