Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.82 million shares of the Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) were traded, and its beta was 0.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.41M. TCDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.85, offering almost -5440.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.0% since then. We note from Tricida Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.23 million.

Tricida Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TCDA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tricida Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

Instantly TCDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2955 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.42% year-to-date, but still up 19.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) is -14.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCDA is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

Tricida Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -97.41 percent over the past six months and at a 45.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.00%.

TCDA Dividends

Tricida Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.01% of Tricida Inc. shares, and 73.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.96%. Tricida Inc. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 18.47% of the shares, which is about 10.28 million shares worth $2.53 million.

VR Adviser, LLC, with 16.26% or 9.05 million shares worth $2.23 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $0.23 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.