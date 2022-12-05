Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 31.1 million shares of the Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.44, and it changed around $0.81 or 22.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.21M. TOPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.80, offering almost -638.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.5% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

Top Ships Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TOPS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Top Ships Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.94 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.41% year-to-date, but still up 81.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is 4.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $200.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOPS is forecast to be at a low of $200.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4404.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4404.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.30%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 28.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 4.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.77%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 91648.0 shares worth $0.7 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.02% or 8210.0 shares worth $62264.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.