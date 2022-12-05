Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around $0.14 or 26.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.52M. TMDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.80, offering almost -21.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.42% since then. We note from Titan Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 199.96K.

Titan Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TMDI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Titan Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Instantly TMDI has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6714 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.11% year-to-date, but still up 56.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is 41.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMDI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -354.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -203.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -87.10%, down from the previous year.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Titan Medical Inc. shares, and 3.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.42%. Titan Medical Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Essex LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.79% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $1.02 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.17% or 0.19 million shares worth $98609.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 76620.0 shares worth $38899.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.