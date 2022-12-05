ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.46, and it changed around $0.21 or 16.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.00M. TDUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.22, offering almost -1079.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from ThredUp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

ThredUp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TDUP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ThredUp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4850 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.56% year-to-date, but still up 16.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is 36.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TDUP is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -242.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

ThredUp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.40 percent over the past six months and at a -13.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect ThredUp Inc. to make $71.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.30%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.57% of ThredUp Inc. shares, and 96.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.96%. ThredUp Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.89% of the shares, which is about 7.8 million shares worth $19.5 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.23% or 5.4 million shares worth $13.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.59 million shares worth $6.48 million, making up 3.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $5.68 million, which represents about 3.46% of the total shares outstanding.