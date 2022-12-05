The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 14.18 million shares of the The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -11.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.14M. VGFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.99, offering almost -890.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

Instantly VGFC has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1600 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) is 0.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) estimates and forecasts

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.21% of The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares, and 10.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.27%. The Very Good Food Company Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.46% of the shares, which is about 13.1 million shares worth $3.09 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.30% or 0.29 million shares worth $68094.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 93500.0 shares worth $20560.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 42576.0 shares worth around $10052.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.