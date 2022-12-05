TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.91 million shares of the TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.40, and it changed around -$0.37 or -4.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. TGTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.69, offering almost -146.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.57% since then. We note from TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

TG Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TGTX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Instantly TGTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.88 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.84% year-to-date, but still up 8.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is 45.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGTX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -376.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 52.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

TG Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 99.32 percent over the past six months and at a 49.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 109.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc. to make $11.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.03 million and $2.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 402.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.50%.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.26% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 75.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.30%. TG Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 256 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.80% of the shares, which is about 14.24 million shares worth $60.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.96% or 13.02 million shares worth $55.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.42 million shares worth $49.83 million, making up 5.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $16.04 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.