Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.38, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10B. TDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.47, offering almost -106.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.03% since then. We note from Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TDS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Instantly TDS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.86 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.29% year-to-date, but still up 1.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is -38.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TDS is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems Inc. to make $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.10%.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 6.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.91% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, and 93.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.62%. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock is held by 327 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.55% of the shares, which is about 16.57 million shares worth $261.64 million.

State Street Corporation, with 15.50% or 16.51 million shares worth $260.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 13.73 million shares worth $190.78 million, making up 12.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 7.3 million shares worth around $101.51 million, which represents about 6.86% of the total shares outstanding.