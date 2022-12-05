Stock Performance And Outlook Of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE)

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) were traded, and its beta was 3.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.04, and it changed around -$0.52 or -4.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $350.80M. NINE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.20, offering almost -11.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.13% since then. We note from Nine Energy Service Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Instantly NINE has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.20 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 904.00% year-to-date, but still up 12.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is 73.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NINE is forecast to be at a low of $9.50 and a high of $15.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Nine Energy Service Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 156.12 percent over the past six months and at a 121.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 103.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 101.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $149.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Nine Energy Service Inc. to make $149.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $92.87 million and $105.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.90%.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.91% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares, and 47.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.54%. Nine Energy Service Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with SCF Partners, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 27.24% of the shares, which is about 9.09 million shares worth $24.08 million.

Clarity Financial, LLC, with 7.92% or 2.64 million shares worth $7.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $1.09 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.91 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.