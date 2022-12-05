Sonim Technologies Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of SONM Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.81M. SONM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.58, offering almost -209.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.57% since then. We note from Sonim Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.74K.

Sonim Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SONM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Instantly SONM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.46% year-to-date, but still up 13.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is 7.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONM is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3821.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3821.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.60%.

Sonim Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 37.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.80% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares, and 2.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.69%. Sonim Technologies Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.51% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 44502.0 shares worth $22255.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 12500.0 shares worth around $6251.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.