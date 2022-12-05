Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around -$0.11 or -3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $603.00M. SLDP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.85, offering almost -372.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.28% since then. We note from Solid Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.43 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.81% year-to-date, but still down -28.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is -41.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLDP is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -314.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -59.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 144.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $920k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Solid Power Inc. to make $920k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.80%.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 09.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.16% of Solid Power Inc. shares, and 21.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.45%. Solid Power Inc. stock is held by 170 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.08% of the shares, which is about 8.88 million shares worth $47.75 million.

Kim, LLC, with 2.86% or 5.0 million shares worth $26.9 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.81 million shares worth $14.76 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $13.36 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.