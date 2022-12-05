SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -81.26%

In the last trading session, 3.24 million shares of the SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $234.32M. SDC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.22, offering almost -475.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.57% since then. We note from SmileDirectClub Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

SmileDirectClub Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SDC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. SmileDirectClub Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) trade information

Instantly SDC has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6470 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.16% year-to-date, but still down -9.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) is -19.96% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SDC is forecast to be at a low of $0.60 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) estimates and forecasts

SmileDirectClub Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.19 percent over the past six months and at a 1.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $98.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect SmileDirectClub Inc. to make $98.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $137.68 million and $126.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -28.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.10%.

SmileDirectClub Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -21.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.90% per year for the next five years.

SDC Dividends

SmileDirectClub Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.44% of SmileDirectClub Inc. shares, and 29.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.24%. SmileDirectClub Inc. stock is held by 141 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.36% of the shares, which is about 8.92 million shares worth $9.28 million.

Prentice Capital Management, LP, with 5.90% or 7.15 million shares worth $7.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $3.02 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $2.9 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.