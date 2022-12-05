Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 4.53 million shares of the Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.23M. SINT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.90, offering almost -650.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Sintx Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

Sintx Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SINT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sintx Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1450 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.38% year-to-date, but still up 11.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is 16.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.72 day(s).

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $210k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sintx Technologies Inc. to make $300k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 81.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 75.60%.

SINT Dividends

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 28 and October 29.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.06% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, and 6.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.05%. Sintx Technologies Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.92% of the shares, which is about 0.97 million shares worth $0.42 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.65% or 0.16 million shares worth $69654.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $0.26 million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.