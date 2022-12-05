Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of SHPH Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 18.47 million shares of the Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.41, and it changed around $0.95 or 65.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.90M. SHPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $126.26, offering almost -5139.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.98% since then. We note from Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) trade information

Instantly SHPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 65.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.68 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.74% year-to-date, but still up 47.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) is 4.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) estimates and forecasts

SHPH Dividends

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.71% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.