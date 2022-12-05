Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.04, and it changed around -$0.72 or -8.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.41B. RUM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.52, offering almost -130.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.02% since then. We note from Rumble Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Rumble Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RUM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rumble Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.80 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.11% year-to-date, but still down -8.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) is -25.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

Rumble Inc. (RUM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Rumble Inc. to make $6.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.04% of Rumble Inc. shares, and 5.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.02%. Rumble Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with Beryl Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.85% of the shares, which is about 1.8 million shares worth $17.91 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.92% or 0.59 million shares worth $5.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF and Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master Internet Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 27636.0 shares worth $0.28 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master Internet Portfolio held roughly 21000.0 shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.