Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -809.09%

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.02 or 6.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.02M. RKLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.25, offering almost -2740.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 766.94K.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RKLY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

Instantly RKLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2700 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.01% year-to-date, but still down -10.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) is -52.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKLY is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -809.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -354.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.86 percent over the past six months and at a 13.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -91.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited to make $5.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.2 million and $2.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 108.10%.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.57% of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares, and 21.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.03%. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stock is held by 109 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.41% of the shares, which is about 5.83 million shares worth $12.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.36% or 1.8 million shares worth $3.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $1.42 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $2.7 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.