Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.19, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. RKLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.11, offering almost -260.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.75% since then. We note from Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RKLB as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rocket Lab USA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.33 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.39% year-to-date, but still up 1.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is -13.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKLB is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -258.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Rocket Lab USA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.27 percent over the past six months and at a 42.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 241.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Rocket Lab USA Inc. to make $64.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.48 million and $40.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 93.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.60%.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.19% of Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, and 57.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.62%. Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock is held by 247 institutions, with VK Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.80% of the shares, which is about 74.75 million shares worth $318.82 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC, with 13.77% or 65.17 million shares worth $277.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 8.71 million shares worth $37.14 million, making up 1.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.83 million shares worth around $29.11 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.