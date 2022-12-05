Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 2.33 million shares of the Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.11, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $288.31M. RAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.62, offering almost -205.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.85% since then. We note from Rite Aid Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Rite Aid Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RAD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rite Aid Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Instantly RAD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.39 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.21% year-to-date, but still down -5.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is 5.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -27.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAD is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 2.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Rite Aid Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.09 percent over the past six months and at a -39.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -21.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -306.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Rite Aid Corporation to make $5.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.89%. Rite Aid Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -434.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.69% per year for the next five years.

RAD Dividends

Rite Aid Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 19 and December 23.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.82% of Rite Aid Corporation shares, and 60.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.74%. Rite Aid Corporation stock is held by 238 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.14% of the shares, which is about 4.6 million shares worth $31.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.71% or 3.79 million shares worth $25.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $20.57 million, making up 4.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $10.45 million, which represents about 2.74% of the total shares outstanding.