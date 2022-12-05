R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 6.13 million shares of the R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.56, and it changed around $0.54 or 5.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.76B. RCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.86, offering almost -191.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.81% since then. We note from R1 RCM Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

R1 RCM Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCM as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. R1 RCM Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Instantly RCM has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.65 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.50% year-to-date, but still up 22.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is -44.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

R1 RCM Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.03 percent over the past six months and at a 96.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -127.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $519.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. to make $550.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $398.9 million and $385.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.10%. R1 RCM Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -785.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.30% per year for the next five years.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of R1 RCM Inc. shares, and 84.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.74%. R1 RCM Inc. stock is held by 365 institutions, with New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 22.66% of the shares, which is about 94.37 million shares worth $902.21 million.

New Mountain Capital, L.L.C., with 22.66% or 94.37 million shares worth $902.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.14 million shares worth $39.56 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $38.27 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.