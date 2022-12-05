Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around $0.16 or 30.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.31M. QTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.10, offering almost -639.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.52% since then. We note from Qutoutiao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 119.46K.

Qutoutiao Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QTT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Qutoutiao Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Instantly QTT has showed a green trend with a performance of 30.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7459 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.17% year-to-date, but still up 81.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is 89.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QTT is forecast to be at a low of $101.91 and a high of $101.91. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14669.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14669.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.70%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.70%.

QTT Dividends

Qutoutiao Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 19 and December 23.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.09% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares, and 2.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.66%. Qutoutiao Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Credit Suisse AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.99% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.33 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.21% or 37737.0 shares worth $36227.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 37497.0 shares worth $33274.0, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 18176.0 shares worth around $17448.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.