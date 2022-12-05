Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 4.14 million shares of the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.61, and it changed around -$0.46 or -6.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.91B. PSNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.36, offering almost -102.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.49% since then. We note from Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.88 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.50% year-to-date, but still down -17.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is 55.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSNY is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.22% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, and 5.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.00%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock is held by 79 institutions, with AMF Tjanstepension AB being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $22.27 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 0.16% or 3.4 million shares worth $29.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $11.14 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $9.74 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.