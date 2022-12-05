Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 27.01 million shares of the Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.30, and it changed around $1.53 or 13.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.00B. PTON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.50, offering almost -249.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.92% since then. We note from Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.26 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended PTON as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.33 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.81% year-to-date, but still up 32.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 54.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.78 day(s).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Peloton Interactive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.15 percent over the past six months and at a 42.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $650.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Peloton Interactive Inc. to make $880.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.91% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, and 85.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.93%. Peloton Interactive Inc. stock is held by 641 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.32% of the shares, which is about 44.79 million shares worth $411.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.40% or 26.27 million shares worth $241.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.79 million shares worth $89.84 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.59 million shares worth around $78.86 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.