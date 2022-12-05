OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.40M. OCFT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -272.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.16% since then. We note from OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 624.48K.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OCFT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

Instantly OCFT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7927 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.65% year-to-date, but still up 16.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) is 19.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCFT is forecast to be at a low of $5.71 and a high of $8.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1044.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -651.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.30 percent over the past six months and at a 38.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. to make $201.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $165.77 million and $196.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.60%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 0.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.19% per year for the next five years.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.47% of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares, and 6.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.74%. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.13% of the shares, which is about 4.41 million shares worth $7.54 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.78% or 3.05 million shares worth $5.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 1.74 million shares worth $2.48 million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $2.31 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.