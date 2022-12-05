Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around -$0.27 or -12.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $123.89M. ONCY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.28, offering almost -23.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.76% since then. We note from Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 161.92K.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ONCY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Instantly ONCY has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2800 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.09% year-to-date, but still up 17.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 42.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONCY is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -710.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 69.72 percent over the past six months and at a 25.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.30%.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.32% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares, and 1.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.55%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with International Assets Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.18 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.16% or 91891.0 shares worth $92809.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 34659.0 shares worth $35005.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held roughly 33485.0 shares worth around $38413.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.