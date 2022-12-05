NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $480.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 1.11 million shares of the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) have been traded, and its beta is -0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.29M. NRBO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.85, offering almost -3966.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.03% since then. We note from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NRBO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.71% year-to-date, but still up 2.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is -77.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49270.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $480.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRBO is forecast to be at a low of $480.00 and a high of $480.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30473.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30473.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.23 percent over the past six months and at a -6.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.43% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 27.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.09%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.85% of the shares, which is about 16467.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Murchinson Ltd., with 0.77% or 6842.0 shares worth $98483.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 13647.0 shares worth $0.2 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1985.0 shares worth around $28572.0, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.