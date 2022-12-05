Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 172.92 million shares of the Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) were traded, and its beta was 2.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.02 or -5.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $359.52M. MULN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.50, offering almost -3650.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from Mullen Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 196.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 168.27 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2444 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.09% year-to-date, but still up 2.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is -43.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mullen Automotive Inc. to make $37.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 152.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 91.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 27 and January 02.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.70% of Mullen Automotive Inc. shares, and 6.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.51%. Mullen Automotive Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.45% of the shares, which is about 12.72 million shares worth $12.97 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.90% or 7.87 million shares worth $8.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.8 million shares worth $8.97 million, making up 1.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 7.35 million shares worth around $2.41 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.