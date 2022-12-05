MAPS Stock Forecast 2022: WM Technology Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 23.7%

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.19 or 16.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $169.90M. MAPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.35, offering almost -518.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.7% since then. We note from WM Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Instantly MAPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3750 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.42% year-to-date, but still up 8.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) is -27.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

WM Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.35 percent over the past six months and at a -5.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -107.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect WM Technology Inc. to make $51.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.88 million and $54.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.80%.

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.97% of WM Technology Inc. shares, and 57.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.93%. WM Technology Inc. stock is held by 148 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.47% of the shares, which is about 6.65 million shares worth $21.88 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 6.49% or 5.78 million shares worth $19.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.64 million shares worth $11.96 million, making up 4.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $6.68 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.