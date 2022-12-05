Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.34M. LKCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.92, offering almost -441.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.65% since then. We note from Luokung Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1920 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.89% year-to-date, but still down -10.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 10.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LKCO is forecast to be at a low of $1.80 and a high of $1.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -958.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -958.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.70%.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 02.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.09% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares, and 1.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.61%. Luokung Technology Corp. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Sicart Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 3.98 million shares worth $1.59 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.22% or 0.88 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $69481.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $48132.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.