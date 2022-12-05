Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC).

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $137.70M. HYMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.10, offering almost -384.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.25% since then. We note from Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HYMC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8060 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.85% year-to-date, but still down -14.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is 2.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYMC is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1931.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1931.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -97.60%, down from the previous year.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.02% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, and 28.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.58%. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock is held by 97 institutions, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.21% of the shares, which is about 24.39 million shares worth $27.08 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.65% or 9.29 million shares worth $10.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.36 million shares worth $4.84 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $1.89 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.