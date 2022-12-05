Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) were traded, and its beta was 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.75, and it changed around $0.15 or 3.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $474.42M. JMIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -214.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.16% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Jumia Technologies AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended JMIA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jumia Technologies AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.77 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.33% year-to-date, but still up 15.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is 0.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies AG shares, and 23.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.71%. Jumia Technologies AG stock is held by 169 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.84% of the shares, which is about 9.82 million shares worth $46.67 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 2.21% or 2.2 million shares worth $10.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $31.94 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.27 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.