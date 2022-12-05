It’s Easy To Bet On Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 3.17 million shares of the Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) were traded, and its beta was 0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.10M. BBIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.73, offering almost -448.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.41% since then. We note from Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.85 million.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7450 on Friday, 12/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.84% year-to-date, but still down -6.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -25.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.32 day(s).

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.49% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares, and 21.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.03%. Vinco Ventures Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.15% of the shares, which is about 12.02 million shares worth $16.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.77% or 8.8 million shares worth $12.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.26 million shares worth $7.26 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.95 million shares worth around $4.61 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.