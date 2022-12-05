It’s Easy To Bet On 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.03 or 10.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.10M. JFU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.29, offering almost -486.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.64% since then. We note from 9F Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 397.63K.

9F Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JFU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 9F Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Instantly JFU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2199 on Friday, 12/02/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.27% year-to-date, but still down -7.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) is -23.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JFU is forecast to be at a low of $9.10 and a high of $9.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4036.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4036.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.50%. 9F Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -13.22% per year for the next five years.

JFU Dividends

9F Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 05.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.37% of 9F Inc. shares, and 3.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.32%. 9F Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Cetera Investment Advisers, with 0.12% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $41798.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held roughly 90733.0 shares worth around $37218.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.